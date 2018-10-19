MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
08-14-16-19-25
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
