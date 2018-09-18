MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-14-16-17-24
(six, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
