MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-09-11-13-27
(five, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
$2.5M bond for Border Patrol agent in killings of 4 in Texas
A U.S. Border Patrol supervisor was jailed Sunday on $2.5 million bond in Texas, accused of killing at least four women and injuring a fifth who managed to escape.
Florence death toll at 17, including 3-month-old
The death toll attributed to Florence stands at 17, including 11 in North Carolina and six in South Carolina.—30-year-old Rhonda R. Hartley died early Sunday…
Police: Man in a wheelchair charged with killing 3 relatives
A man in a wheel chair has been charged with fatally shooting his mother, grandmother and sister Sunday morning at a home in Mississippi's capital city, authorities said.
Woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct comes forward
President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil Sunday after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time. Democrats immediately called for a delay in a key committee vote set for this later week and a Republican on the closely divided panel said he's "not comfortable" voting on the nomination without first hearing from the accuser.
New Mexico observatory closed for security reasons to reopen
An observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico that had been closed since early September because of an undisclosed security concern is scheduled to reopen on Monday, officials managing the facility said.
