MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-14-18-25-30
(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Ailing killer whale is declared dead off Northwest US coast
Efforts to find a sick young orca from a critically endangered population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest came up empty Thursday, and a scientist who tracks the animals declared her dead.
The Latest: Polls close in NY, where Nixon challenging Cuomo
The Latest on New York's Democratic primary (all times local):
Trump panel wants changes in royalties from public oil, gas
A Trump administration advisory committee on Thursday recommended a change in the way energy companies calculate how much money they owe taxpayers for pumping natural gas from public lands.
The Latest: Obama says sitting on sidelines is 'dangerous'
The Latest on former President Barack Obama speaking in Ohio (all times local):
Honolulu warns residents after storm swells dam water levels
Honolulu officials said a dam holding 21 million gallons (80 million liters) of water was not in danger of collapsing Thursday, but still warned nearly 10,000 residents downstream that they might need to evacuate after a tropical storm caused water levels to rise in the reservoir.
