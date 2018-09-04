MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
04-10-14-20-26
(four, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
