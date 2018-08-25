MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
08-09-11-17-23
(eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Abrams tells Georgia Democrats turnout is key to success
Georgia's Democratic candidate for governor told more than 1,000 attendees at the party's state convention Saturday that Democrats' fate in November rests with people who don't usually vote.
Nation
Hawaii emerges from threat as storm veers away from islands
Hawaii emerged Saturday from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after historic amounts of rain forced evacuations on some islands but damage appeared less than feared.
National
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed defiance and later turned his rebellious streak into a 35-year political career that took him to Congress and the Republican presidential nomination, died Saturday after battling brain cancer for more than a year. He was 81.
National
U.S. judge deals blow to Trump effort to overhaul bureaucracy
Ruling says key provisions of three recent executive orders "undermine federal employees' right to bargain collectively" under federal law.
National
As more immigrants wear monitors, effectiveness is disputed
Federal authorities' shift away from separating immigrant families caught in the U.S. illegally now means that many parents and children are quickly released, only to be fitted with electronic monitoring devices — a practice which both the government and advocacy groups oppose for different reasons.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.