MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-03-04-15-28
(one, three, four, fifteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
More From Nation
National
Q&A: What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Tuesday was a bad day in court for former associates of President Donald Trump, and it could foreshadow hard days ahead for the president. In…
National
Facebook takes down 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Facebook has identified and banned more accounts engaged in misleading political behavior ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.
National
The Latest: Manafort found guilty of 8 financial crimes
The Latest on the Paul Manafort trial (all times local):
Nation
Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in US illegally
A man from Mexico living in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping college student Mollie Tibbetts while she was running in her small Iowa hometown, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield, authorities said Tuesday.
National
Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his White House bid.
