MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-06-10-13-16
(one, six, ten, thirteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target
When it comes to the taxman, California's legal pot market is off to a sluggish start.
Nation
BC-BKL--Mystics-Fever,LongBox
Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Currie 3-4, Toliver 3-7, Delle Donne 2-4, Cloud 1-5, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2).Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 7 (6…
National
US border inspector is accused of choking a traveler
A U.S. border inspector has been indicted on charges of choking a traveler.
National
The Latest: Brennan calls Trump action 'abuse of power'
The Latest on the revocation of former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance (all times local):
Variety
Missing hiker found on Mount St. Helens ate berries, bees
An Ohio man who was missing on Mount St. Helens was found Wednesday on a flank of the peak nearly a week after he set out on a day hike and survived by eating berries and bees, authorities and the man's relatives said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.