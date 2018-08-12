MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-08-13-21-28
(one, eight, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
