MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-08-18-25-29
(six, eight, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
The Latest: Parson: Gretiens resignation will heal state
The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, welcome another child
Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy and his wife have added another boy to their brood.
Hyundai investing $388M to update Alabama plant, build other
Hyundai plans to invest more than $350 million to build a plant in Alabama and also update an existing one there, officials said Tuesday.
Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation announcement Tuesday will elevate another military veteran and conservative Republican to the state's top job, and his experience working with legislators could smooth his transition to power.
Judge allows Palin's son therapeutic court for proceedings
The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will go through Alaska's therapeutic court system in a criminal case accusing him of assaulting his father last year at the family home.
