MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
04-06-19-21-33-42
(four, six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: 8 people shot, 1 dead in downtown Seattle
A gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, killing one person and wounding seven others, authorities said.
National
Democrats appeal for GOP help to convict 'corrupt' Trump
House Democrats launched into marathon arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday, appealing to skeptical Republican senators to join them in voting to oust Trump from office to "protect our democracy."
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:04-06-19-21-33-42(four, six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:06-08-11-15-16(six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-03-10-11-13-15-17-19-20-21-22(one, three, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen,…