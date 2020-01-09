MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
05-12-22-23-31-38
(five, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $8 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out warmest decade
2019 also caps off a five-year period that ranks as the warmest such span in recorded history.
Local
Record drop in U.S. cancer death rate may reflect a series of treatment breakthroughs
Screenings plus innovative therapies have helped push cancer death rates to historic lows.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-8-8(five, eight, eight)16-17-29-32-46(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,000Estimated jackpot: $80 million03-06-11-18-20(three, six, eleven, eighteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $28,00002-04-07-43-56,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:02-04-07-43-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4(two, four, seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Powerball:…
National
Mississippi moms question state as they bury slain inmates
Manslaughter isn't supposed to be a death sentence. Nor is burglary. Nor is armed robbery, selling cocaine or stealing a vehicle.