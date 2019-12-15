MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
11-18-30-31-32-36
(eleven, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Correction: Supreme Court-Trump-Taxes story
In a story Dec. 13, 2019, about the Supreme Court agreeing to hear President Donald Trump's pleas to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, The Associated Press erroneously reported in some versions that Trump had stated during the 2016 campaign that he couldn't be prosecuted or investigated as president even if he were to shoot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-10-17-22-29(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $29,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:11-18-30-31-32-36(eleven, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:18-20-25-27-34-37, Doubler: N(eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-05-07-09-12-13-14-18-19-21-22(two, five, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen,…