MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
01-02-05-13-17-40
(one, two, five, thirteen, seventeen, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million
