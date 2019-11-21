MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
05-13-32-37-44-46
(five, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-02-21-28-29(one, two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:05-13-32-37-44-46(five, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million
Nation
Body of long-dead man found in his suburban Dallas apartment
The body of a long-dead man has been found in his suburban Dallas apartment.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:18-22-27-28-29-38, Doubler: N(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-03-06-07-08-09-10-11-16-19-22(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten,…