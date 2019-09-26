MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
04-09-10-31-32-39
(four, nine, ten, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
