MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
09-32-37-41-45-48
(nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4.4 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump calls new border wall a 'world-class security system'
President Donald Trump signed his name Wednesday on a newly constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, calling it a "world-class security system" that will be virtually impenetrable.
Variety
North Carolina college shooting suspect set for arraignment
A man accused in the fatal shootings on a North Carolina college campus last spring is scheduled to make a court appearance.
Nation
Appeals court upholds diversion denial for former bus driver
A Tennessee appeals court has upheld a decision to deny diversion to a former school bus driver convicted of charges including negligent homicide in a 2016 crashed that killed six children.
Nation
Man gets 30 years in prison for stabbing DC runner to death
A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing a runner in Washington, D.C.
TV & Media
Official: Virginia school athletes punished for racist posts
An official at a Virginia high school says some of its football players have been punished for using racist taunts and slurs against their opponents in two social media videos.