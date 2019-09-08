MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
15-26-31-44-46-49
(fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:15-26-31-44-46-49(fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:12-17-27-28-30(twelve, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-04-13-26-28-36, Doubler: N(two, four, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-04-09-13-14-16-18-19-21-22(one, two, four, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen,…
Variety
Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its horn
Police say a Texas man bashed New York's Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.