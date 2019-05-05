MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
15-23-32-34-36-44
(fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
The Latest on the Democratic candidates running for president (all times EDT):9 p.m.Former Vice President Joe Biden is making his foreign policy experience a primary…
Music
Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards
Madonna, a pioneer for gay rights, accepted the Advocate for Change Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards with a rousing speech that went from playful to emotional, bringing the audience to its feet.
National
Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
A stretch of road in Los Angeles has been renamed after former President Barack Obama.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:6-3-3(six, three, three)05-06-17-19-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(five, six, seventeen, nineteen, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:05-06-17-19-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(five, six, seventeen, nineteen, forty-eight;…