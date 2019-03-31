MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
01-09-23-42-43-46
(one, nine, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
