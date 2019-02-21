MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
10-13-14-20-27-28
(ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
