MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
27-32-40-41-44-46
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:0-5-7(zero, five, seven)Estimated jackpot: $45 million15-18-20-21-29(fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $26,00008-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3(eight, twelve,…
Variety
Numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball lottery jackpot
Lottery players will have a shot at the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history as numbers are drawn for the estimated $750 million Powerball game.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:08-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3(eight, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven; Powerball:…
Stage & Arts
Author Ntozake Shange of 'For Colored Girls' fame has died
Playwright, poet and author Ntozake Shange, whose most acclaimed theater piece is the 1975 Tony Award-nominated play "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf," died Saturday, according to her daughter. She was 70.
Nation
World mourns 11 killed in synagogue attack
A gunman who's believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and rhetoric on social media barged into a Pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire, killing 11.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.