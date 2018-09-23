MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
12-17-20-27-36-38
(twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US seeks to curtail green cards for immigrants on public aid
The Trump administration on Saturday proposed rules that could deny green cards to immigrants if they use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers and other forms of public assistance.
Variety
National park in Hawaii reopens after monthslong eruption
A national park in Hawaii has reopened after being closed for more than four months because of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption, which caused widespread damage to park infrastructure and dramatically changed its landscape.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-1-4(three, one, four)Estimated jackpot: $303 million07-14-23-29-31(seven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $570,00024-61-63-64-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5(twenty-four, sixty-one,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:24-61-63-64-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5(twenty-four, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball:…
National
The Latest: Tropical Storm Kirk moving west across Atlantic
The Latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.