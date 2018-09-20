MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
01-05-13-16-19-42
(one, five, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Council member calls women's deaths a hate crime
The Latest on the deaths of four women who authorities say were killed by a Border Patrol agent (all times local):
National
Women slain in Border Patrol case endured trying lives
Janelle Ortiz dreamed of becoming famous. Melissa Ramirez imagined a day when the street wasn't home and drugs not her preoccupation. Claudine Luera just ached to see her children do better than she had.
Business
Asian shares track optimism on Wall Street over tariffs
Asian markets were mostly higher on Thursday with narrow trading after news of a fresh round of tariffs by the U.S. on $200 billion in Chinese goods received a muted reaction on Wall Street.
Local
Federal grants to fight violence against American Indian women include more than $8.6 million for Minnesota tribes
Six Minnesota tribes will get over $8.6 million total.
Local
In hopes of healing, Mayo creates scholarship as apology for misuse of Dakota leader's body
A new scholarship at the clinic's School of Medicine will honor executed leader.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.