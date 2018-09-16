MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
14-26-27-37-41-43
(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
A man was bitten by a shark Saturday in the water off a Cape Cod beach and died later at a hospital, becoming the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years.
Nation
US Border Patrol agent charged in 2-week killing spree
Texas authorities charged a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor with murder following what they called a two-week serial killing spree that left four female sex workers dead and ended when a fifth woman escaped at a gas station and found help.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:5-1-9(five, one, nine)22-33-46-47-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:22-33-46-47-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty;…
Nation
Fat with rain, Tropical Storm Florence plows ominously inland
The storm is likely to mow a path across nearly all of South Carolina, promising a brutal weekend of heavy rain and potential flooding for millions.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.