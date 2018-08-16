MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
10-11-17-22-46-47
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Unhealthy smoky air blankets Northwest
Unhealthy air filled with smoke from wildfires blanketed the Northwest again on Wednesday.
Variety
Rare nickel sells for $4.5 million at auction
A rare nickel has sold for $4.5 million at a Philadelphia auction.
Nation
Dave Dave, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Dave Dave, a respected Las Vegas artist who was badly scarred as a boy when his father tried to burn him to death in Southern California, has died. He was 42.
Nation
VA required thousands of 'unwarranted re-examinations' for vets, costing millions
During the review, the Veterans Benefits Administration, a component of the department, spent $10.1 million on unwarranted re-examinations.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:2-5-8(two, five, eight)04-06-18-22-32(four, six, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $120,000Estimated jackpot: $88 million01-06-10-13-16(one, six, ten, thirteen, sixteen)Estimated jackpot: $31,00012-15-28-47-48,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.