MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
06-07-14-22-23-43
(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
