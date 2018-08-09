MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
03-21-23-27-39-45
(three, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
