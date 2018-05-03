MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
03-05-07-28-36-43
(three, five, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
