MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
01-08-16-26-30-43
(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
