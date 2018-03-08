MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
02-05-07-17-31-42
(two, five, seven, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
