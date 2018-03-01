MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
07-15-24-28-38-44
(seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Jury selection to begin in trial of Pulse shooter's widow
Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.
Movies
Oscar-nominated short depicts real school shooting 911 call
With the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School still fresh in the minds of many in the country, a pre-Oscars event Wednesday at the SoHo House in Los Angeles took on a more serious tone with a screening of the nominated live-action short "DeKalb Elementary."
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-8-3(three, eight, three)16-20-22-38-43(sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $700,00011-15-18-36-40, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-six, forty;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:11-15-18-36-40, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-six, forty;…
National
Despite proposed raise W. Virginia teacher walkout not over
West Virginia's House has OK'd a 5 percent pay raise negotiated by the governor to end a walkout by the state's teachers though schools in all 55 counties plan to stay closed Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.