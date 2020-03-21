ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
34-35-41-45-54, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: four)
The Latest: Oregon officials working on stay-at-home order
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 275,000 people and killed more than 11,300. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury
As leaders from Congress and the White House toiled in high-stakes negotiations on a mammoth $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package Friday, President Donald Trump unleashed fury on those questioning his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fleeing virus for resort homes, some find welcome mat yanked
Some city folk have been fleeing to their second homes in resort areas to ride out the coronavirus outbreak near the beach or the ski slopes. But neighbors in many of those places are yanking the welcome mat — fearing infection and the overwhelming of already stretched resources in sleepy shore and mountain communities.