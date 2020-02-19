ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-12-39-61-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(six, twelve, thirty-nine, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
UN balks as Yemen rebels try to control the flow of aid
a strong-arm tactic to force the agency to give them greater control over the massive humanitarian campaign, along with a cut of billions of dollars in foreign assistance, according to aid officials and internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:8-2-2(eight, two, two)06-12-39-61-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(six, twelve, thirty-nine, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)Estimated jackpot:…
National
Ex-Gov. Blagojevich released from prison after Trump pardon
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption.
Nation
Trump frees Ex-Gov. Blagojevich from prison
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:06-12-39-61-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(six, twelve, thirty-nine, sixty-one, seventy; Mega…