ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-11-13-31-47, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-seven; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
