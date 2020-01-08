ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
25-40-41-52-56, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, forty, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)
Trump campaign seizes on Soleimani killing
Donald Trump once warned Barack Obama not to "play the Iran card" to boost his political prospects by starting a war. Eight years later, Trump is showing no reluctance to capitalize politically on his order to kill a top Iranian general, drawing accusations that he is weaponizing foreign policy for his campaign's own gain.
National
Killing of Iran general risks US gains against Islamic State
WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump's national security team knew that killing Iran's most powerful general could hurt efforts to mop up and head off any revival…
Variety
3 plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
Federal prosecutors say two retailers and a third person face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a conspiracy to import jewelry knockoffs made from the Philippines and then misrepresent the goods as made in the United States by Native Americans.
National
High-stakes decision looms for Trump in showdown with Iran
President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. It was Iran's most brazen direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
National
2020 hopeful Bloomberg unveils rough sketch of economic plan
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is unveiling a rough sketch of his plans to create millions of new jobs focused largely in communities "left behind" by President Donald Trump.