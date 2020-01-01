ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
30-44-49-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(thirty, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
