ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-21-29-39-56, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
More From Nation
National
Icy silence, frayed connections: Impeachment takes a toll
The most raucous committee in Congress sat stone-faced, barely speaking.
National
California governor rejects $13.5 billion PG&E settlement
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has rejected a $13.5 billion settlement that Pacific Gas & Electric struck just last week with thousands of people who lost homes, businesses and family members in a series of devastating fires that drove the nation's largest utility into bankruptcy.
National
Justices to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records
The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear President Donald Trump's pleas to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major confrontation between the president and Congress that also could affect the 2020 presidential campaign.
National
Navy commander: Motive unknown for Pearl Harbor shooting
A Navy commander says the motive is unknown for a Pearl Harbor shooting that left two civilian workers and the attacker dead.
Nation
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday in the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman who was approached in a park by as many as three youths as she ventured from her New York City campus on the eve of final exams.