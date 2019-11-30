ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-08-31-50-65, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(six, eight, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
