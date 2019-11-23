ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-12-17-49-53, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
(seven, twelve, seventeen, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)
MN Lottery
