ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-04-10-39-58, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(three, four, ten, thirty-nine, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Lawyer: Bolton knows of relevant meetings tied to Ukraine situation
John Bolton, President Trump's former national security adviser, did not show up for a Thursday deposition because he wants a judge to determine whether he should testify in defiance of the White House.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:9-4-8(nine, four, eight)11-21-38-41-45(eleven, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $385,00003-04-10-39-58, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3(three, four, ten, thirty-nine, fifty-eight;…
Nation
'Impressively cold' snap could break records across the U.S.
Next week's cold is the second and stronger of back-to-back Arctic fronts sweeping across the nation.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:03-04-10-39-58, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3(three, four, ten, thirty-nine, fifty-eight; Mega…
Nation
Change allows dredging in protected ecosystems
Longstanding rule was meant to protect coasts.