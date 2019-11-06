ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-09-24-49-54, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(two, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, fifty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
