ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-17-39-42-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(ten, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
