ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
12-20-31-43-45, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(twelve, twenty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
MN Lottery
