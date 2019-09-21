ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-24-42-48-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Nation
Angry at climate inaction, young people take to streets worldwide
Haunted by specter of environmental disaster, young people march.
Nation
Bus with Chinese-speaking tourists crashes in Utah; 4 dead
A tour bus crashed on a highway running through the red-rock landscape of southern Utah, killing four people from China and injuring dozens more.
National
Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party
Thousands of curious Earthlings from around the globe traveled to festivals, and several hundred made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert on Friday, drawn by an internet buzz and a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to "Storm Area 51."
National
Judge mulls bid to curb power to split families at border
A federal judge said Friday that he was struggling with a request to more narrowly define what behavior justifies separating children from their parents at the border after complaints that the Trump administration has abused discretionary powers to split families under limited circumstances, like criminal history or questions about whether the adult is really the parent.
Variety
2 Muslim men from Texas say American Airlines profiled them
Two Muslim men from Texas say American Airlines profiled them and canceled their flight after crew members said they "didn't feel comfortable" flying with the pair.