ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-16-37-59-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(six, sixteen, thirty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
More From Nation
National
Liquid forces California Senate to relocate for last session
A woman tossed a red liquid from the public gallery of the California Senate on Friday, splashing onto lawmakers and forcing them to finish their work in a committee room on the final day of the legislative session.
Variety
Fetal remains found in Illinois home of doctor who died
More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week.
National
The Latest: Huffman says she accepts college scam punishment
The Latest on the sentencing of actress Felicity Huffman in the nationwide college admissions bribery scam (all times local):
National
Email indicates former Alaska official invited woman to room
An email from Alaska's former first lady sheds new light on the actions that drove Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott from office, suggesting he may have invited a woman into his room, newly released emails shows.
Business
NY finds $1B in hidden transfers by family behind OxyContin
The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma used Swiss and other hidden accounts to transfer $1 billion to themselves, New York's attorney general contends in court papers filed Friday.