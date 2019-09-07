ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-11-13-19-31, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(four, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
More From Nation
Nation
Vigil held for 34 killed in California dive boat fire
The 34 people who died in a diving boat fire off Southern California are being remembered by those who shared their love of the sea.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Capsules,1st Ld-Writethru
Emma Meesseman scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 86-73 on Friday night to spoil rookie Arike Ogunbowale's record-tying fourth straight game with 30-plus points.
Music
Jeremy Scott conjures up a glamorous space-age pop band
Designer Jeremy Scott sent his models down the runway in electric hues, crystal-embedded garments, sparkly sky-high boots and brightly colored wigs, evoking what he called an "intergalactic pop band."
National
AP Interview: Gorsuch rues loss of civility but mum on Trump
Justice Neil Gorsuch is following the path of Supreme Court colleagues-turned-authors in a new book in which he laments the loss of civility in public discourse.
Variety
The Latest: Bahamas government says death toll rises to 43
The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):