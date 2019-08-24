ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Florida man convicted in parking lot shooting of black man
A white Florida man who told detectives he had a "pet peeve" about illegal parking in handicapped spots was convicted late Friday of manslaughter for…
National
Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining, the Supreme Court said Friday.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-0-3(seven, zero, three)09-16-36-37-43(nine, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $130,00011-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:11-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
Nation
51 homes, 3 businesses lost in Alaska wildfire
A wildfire burning north of Anchorage, Alaska, has destroyed 51 homes and three businesses, officials said Friday.