ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, fifty-one, sixty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Sketch of suspect released in California campus slaying
Police on Tuesday released a sketch and surveillance images of a suspect in the stabbing death of a retired college administrator at California State University, Fullerton.
Nation
Washington state grand jury indicts witness in homicide case
A Washington state grand jury has charged a witness with lying, according to an indictment signed by the special prosecutor in the shooting death of an assistant U.S. attorney.
Nation
Chemical leak led to fish kill and a company that was slow to inform the public
Cyanide from steel plant trickled into Lake Michigan for days before public was notified.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:4-0-7(four, zero, seven)08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, fifty-one, sixty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)15-22-23-24-31(fifteen, twenty-two,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, fifty-one, sixty-three; Mega…