ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-14-24-26-46, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(four, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-six; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Nation
Nation
Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited
When Jordan Ballard read that one of the victims of the El Paso massacre had few relatives and the public was invited to her funeral, the Los Angeles resident bought a plane ticket and flew to Texas to honor a woman she had never met.
Variety
Mudslides isolate 300 tourists in Alaska national park
Three hundred tourists are stranded in a national park in Alaska after heavy rains triggered mudslides and caused excess water from a culvert to damage a road.
Nation
Former Secretariat trainer faces child porn charges
A racehorse expert who helped train Triple Crown winner Secretariat and had ties to Saudi royals is accused of abusing a teenager while producing child pornography.
Nation
MN Lottery
Nation
